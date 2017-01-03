Google’s last generation of Nexus devices aren’t having a good time with the new upgrade to Nougat. A few weeks ago we reported that some Nexus 6P users are seeing their phones shut down prematurely, with upwards of 30% left on their battery meters. Now a bug that was first reported in the Android bug tracker last year seems to be gaining momentum as more devices are affected.

The issue causes affected devices to go into a boot loop that cannot be ended, except with the flashing of factory images. That’s sometimes even impossible on some of the devices, as they won’t load into recovery mode.

The device boots up to Google Logo and doesn’t get past that. The Android boot animation NEVER shows up. Clearing cache, factory resetting and side loading factory images DO NOT fix the bootloop either.

A quick poll of people with devices experiencing this issue seems to have revealed that while it is common on all versions of Android 7.0 Nougat, it seems to be happening more and more often on the Android 7.1.1 stable release. Additionally, 57% of affected devices report being unable to boot into recovery mode, which is a serious issue.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a problem like this with Nexus devices, as late last year some Nexus 5X owners had to return their devices to LG because of an issue that resulted in the devices being bricked. Hopefully, that isn’t the case here but these reports make it seem obvious that there are issues with Nougat on the Nexus 6P.