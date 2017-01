The Honor 6X has been announced…again. Huawei’s sub-brand budget phone that was announced late last year is finally making its way to the US. The Honor 6X is firmly in the low-end budget category, but it has a few surprises. The specs are the same as the model announced late last year. In case you need a refresher course, here are the full specs.

See how it stacks up against other top budget Android devices and last year’s Honor 5X!

Size Height 150.9 150.9 x 72.6 x 8.2 mm Width 72.6 150.9 x 72.6 x 8.2 mm Depth 8.2 150.9 x 72.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 162 g

Display Type AMOLED Size 5.5-inches Resolution 1920 x 1080

Camera Megapixels 12MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front Auto-focus Phase Detection Autofocus

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.1 LE USB microUSB 2.0

Multimedia Headset Jack 3.5mm

Battery Type 3,340mAh