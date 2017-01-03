Jan 3rd, 2017

In July of 2016, it was confirmed that BlackBerry would be releasing at least 3 new smartphones following the release of the BlackBerry PRIV, but we were unsure of what was in the works. Then we started seeing leaks of the what we have come to know as the BlackBerry Mercury.

Then, last night, Steve Cistulli, President of TCL released a little bit of a teaser video showing off the iconic BlackBerry keyboard that many users still love. The video only lasts 4 seconds, but pans across the keyboard and the tweet itself suggests BlackBerry and TCL will be making an announcement at CES 2017

Other than bringing back the keyboard, the BlackBerry Mercury has been rumored to feature 3GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. There has also been a rumor which suggests that Verizon will be looking to jump on board, making it the first carrier to do so.

With BlackBerry’s announcement expected in the next few days, we’ll be sure to update everyone as the device is made official.

Phandroid's Ad-Free CES coverage is brought to you by Honor. Learn more.
local_offer    BlackBerry   blackberry mercury   CES   CES 2017   TCL  

stars Further Reading

Best Android Phones January 2017

Fiat and Google partner for a new in-car experience

The Samsung Galaxy A (2017) lineup is official

ASUS teases CES announcement

The ZTE Blade gets leaked ahead of CES 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertLineageOS comes to the OnePlus 3 and more
closeLineageOS 14.1 comes to more devices including the OnePlus 3

LineageOS 14.1 has started being released for an array of devices including the HTC One M8, Redmi Note 3, and OnePlus 3.

3

more_vertNote 7 investigation over
closeSamsung has finally concluded the Note 7 investigation

After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems.

4

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

5

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

6

more_vertBest Battery Saving Apps: Pixoff
closeSave battery life by turning off pixels on your AMOLED display [VIDEO]

Battery life is a huge concern these days, no matter how many hours you’re getting. For those times when you need a little extra juice, Pixoff is an app that turns off some of your display’s pixels for less power consumption.

7

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!

8

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

9

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

10

more_vertS8 may have S-Pen
closeWould you buy an S-Pen for your Samsung Galaxy S8?

We’re not expecting to get another Note until late 2017, but Samsung might be wanting to offer a little something ahead of then.