In July of 2016, it was confirmed that BlackBerry would be releasing at least 3 new smartphones following the release of the BlackBerry PRIV, but we were unsure of what was in the works. Then we started seeing leaks of the what we have come to know as the BlackBerry Mercury.

Then, last night, Steve Cistulli, President of TCL released a little bit of a teaser video showing off the iconic BlackBerry keyboard that many users still love. The video only lasts 4 seconds, but pans across the keyboard and the tweet itself suggests BlackBerry and TCL will be making an announcement at CES 2017.

Other than bringing back the keyboard, the BlackBerry Mercury has been rumored to feature 3GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. There has also been a rumor which suggests that Verizon will be looking to jump on board, making it the first carrier to do so.

With BlackBerry’s announcement expected in the next few days, we’ll be sure to update everyone as the device is made official.