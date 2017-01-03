The “TV” in Amazon Fire TV is about to get a lot more real. Westinghouse, Element, and Seiki will release new 4K TVs this year with Amazon’s TV OS and Alexa built right in. No set-top box or HDMI stick needed. There will be four TVs in total: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

These brands are typically found at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. The only thing we know about the TVs themselves is the screen size and 4K resolution. They will also have remotes with a dedicated Alexa button for voice commands. All of the services and apps from Fire TV will, of course, be included, but since it’s built-in you will get easier access to cable and OTA channels.

These TVs will be available sometime “later this year.” We don’t have an exact timeframe or pricing information. Are you interested in a TV with Amazon built-in?

[via PR Newswire]