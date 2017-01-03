Ever cringed when you watch a parent hand a delicate device like their phone to their kid with no protective case? Then you too understand just how unintentionally destructive kids can be, especially when it comes to sensitive electronic devices. That’s the idea behind Acer’s new rugged Chromebook 11 N7.

The new Chromebook announced at CES features military-grade durability, with the ability to withstand more than 132 pounds of force with an extra strong case and hinge to help avoid damage. That means your average 6th grader can toss it in his backpack and sit on his backpack on the bus without damaging the laptop at all.

Since the laptop is designed with US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G in mind, that means the laptop can also endure high and low temperatures, humidity, mechanical shock, being dropped, as well as withstanding weather like rain, dust and sand. Despite all this ruggedness, Acer’s newest Chromebook isn’t waterproof.

Despite the lack of waterproofing, Acer says the Chromebook’s keyboard can drain upwards of 11 ounces of liquid away from the laptop’s vital parts, while the keys themselves are designed to be difficult to remove.

Chromebook 11 N7 Specs:

12 hours of battery life

1,366 x 768 display with touch and non-touch screens

2 USB 3.0 ports

HDMI port

SD card reader

4GB of RAM

Acer expects its new durable Chromebook N7 to be available later this month starting at $230.