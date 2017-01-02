Jan 2nd, 2017

There are a lot of relatively unknown companies that have been manufacturing devices for awhile, and Vivo is one of those said companies. Vivo has been quietly releasing new smartphones on a regular basis and it is planning to release another smartphone later this month in India.

The Vivo V5 Plus will be the company’s latest flagship and will feature a dual-selfie camera design. With more and more manufacturers including dual-rear camera setups, not many have been focusing too much on the selfie camera, other than simply increasing the megapixels.

Unfortunately, there is no more information regarding what the V5 Plus will entail, but we’ll be looking to see if Vivo can deliver on the “selfie camera revolution”. The device will be unveiled at an event in India on January 23rd so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to see what’s in store.

