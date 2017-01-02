After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was recalled in October, Samsung opened an investigation to find out what caused the problems. Samsung originally thought the fault was in the battery, but using different batteries only caused a second recall. The investigation continued. Until now.

According to sources out of South Korea, the investigation is finally over. Samsung will reveal the results later this month. It’s important for Samsung to share their findings. If anyone is going to trust Samsung again, we need to know that they are aware of their faults. That’s the only way they can prevent a disaster like this from happening again. Of course, we’ll be here to report on the findings later this month.