We are just a day away from the start of CES 2017, and we’re gearing up to give everyone the lowdown on everything important that is going on. Last week we saw rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy A3 and A5 (2017) devices, and Samsung just couldn’t wait to unveil them, so the company decided to do so today along with the Galaxy A7 (2017).

Starting with the Galaxy A3, the device is the smaller of the two as it features a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED display. The device also features a 1.6GHz octa-core processor supported by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. As for the cameras, the main shooter comes in at 13MP while the front camera measures in at 8MP. Finally, the Galaxy A3 (2017) includes a 2,350mAh battery but Samsung opted to leave out any fast-charging support.

The Galaxy A5 (2017) is the middle child of Samsung’s latest products, sporting a 5.2-inch FHD Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A5 is also powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7880 processor supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The cameras are a bit of a bump up when compared to the Galaxy A3, as the front and rear cameras are 16MP. As for the battery, the Galaxy A5 (2017) features a 3,000mAh battery, complete with Fast Charging.

The “Mac Daddy” of the Galaxy A lineup is the Galaxy A7 (2017). The device features the same FHD Super AMOLED display as its brethren, but this one measures in at 5.7-inches. The Galaxy A7 (2017) also features the same Exynos 7880 processor that is found on the Galaxy A5 (2017). Also like its little brother, the Galaxy A7 includes 3GB of RAM combined with 32GB of expandable storage. Finally, the Galaxy A7 also includes a 3,600mAh battery with Fast Charging capabilities.

All 3 devices feature a fingerprint scanner and are rated with an IP68 water-resistance rating. Furthermore, all 3 devices are based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow despite Android Nougat being available for a few months. Unfortunately, Samsung did not reveal pricing or Global availability of these devices. However, the company did announce the new Galaxy A lineup would first be available in Russia in “early-January” before being expanded to more markets.

