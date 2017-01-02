There’s nothing better than starting the new year with a new version of Android. OnePlus has announced that the Android Nougat updates for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are officially available. The new software builds for the two phones are slowly rolling out to devices around the globe, but OnePlus is planning to open the floodgates within the next day or two.

While the two devices feature slightly different specifications, their software builds appear to be identical. The Nougat updates for the OnePlus 3 and 3T include the usual notifications drop-down redesign, settings menu redesign, multi-window support, direct-reply from notifications, doze on the go and more in addition to additional tweaks layers on top of OnePlus’ OxygenOS 4.0.

If you haven’t yet received the update notification on your onePlus 3 or 3T, you can go into Settings > About > Software updates to see if you can download the update manually.

[OnePlus 3 Forums, OnePlus 3T Forums]