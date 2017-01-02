We’ve learned quite a few details regarding the rumored HTC Ocean Note, but a new Tweet from @OnLeaks claims that the final name of the phone will be HTC U Ultra. The leak also claims that the phone will be equipped with a 6-inch display and that it will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack – two details which have already been shared.

Since multiple HTC Ocean devices have been rumored, there’s a possibility that there are multiple HTC U devices on the horizon. We’re not sure if HTC U would be a replacement for the HTC Desire naming convention or if it would be a new family of devices which slots in between HTC’s flagship smartphones and the lower-end Desire category. We’re hoping more details will be shared during the HTC U event which is scheduled for January 12.

Do you think the time has come for HTC to kick the HTC Desire naming convention to the curb?