2017 is upon us and that means that many of us are looking to lose a bit of weight heading into the new year. Fitness trackers were definitely a hot commodity over the holidays, but what about a great way to keep track of your weight?

That’s where Withings comes in. The company has an array of various smart health products to keep you in tip-top shape. If you’re in the market for one of these smart health products, then you’ll want to check out the Withings Wi-Fi Scale.

The Withings Wi-Fi Scale keeps track of much more than just your weight, as you can also track the following:

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Body Fat

Muscle

Bone Mass

Water

Then, with the accompanying application, you can view and track all of your pertinent information as you work your ways towards a new you.

Amazon currently has slashed the price of the Withings Scale by 40%, bringing the cost down to just $77.97, down from its regular price of $129.95. Of course, if you are looking to take advantage of Prime shipping, then you’ll be in luck as this can be shipped with Amazon’s One-Day shipping.