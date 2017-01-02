2017 is upon us and that means that many of us are looking to lose a bit of weight heading into the new year. Fitness trackers were definitely a hot commodity over the holidays, but what about a great way to keep track of your weight?
That’s where Withings comes in. The company has an array of various smart health products to keep you in tip-top shape. If you’re in the market for one of these smart health products, then you’ll want to check out the Withings Wi-Fi Scale.
The Withings Wi-Fi Scale keeps track of much more than just your weight, as you can also track the following:
- Body Mass Index (BMI)
- Body Fat
- Muscle
- Bone Mass
- Water
Then, with the accompanying application, you can view and track all of your pertinent information as you work your ways towards a new you.
Amazon currently has slashed the price of the Withings Scale by 40%, bringing the cost down to just $77.97, down from its regular price of $129.95. Of course, if you are looking to take advantage of Prime shipping, then you’ll be in luck as this can be shipped with Amazon’s One-Day shipping.