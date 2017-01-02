Don’t look now, but it’s 2017 and a whole lot of techies are headed to Las Vegas this week. That’s because CES 2017 is upon us, with the action set to begin as soon as January 3rd.

If you know anything about the industry, you know that CES is a show stage for all things tech, and history suggests that there won’t be a ton of new phones to look forward to seeing at the show. But we will get some, so let’s talk about them.

For starters, there’s ASUS, who is probably going to be making the most noise of the bunch. They have not one, but 2 phones confirmed to be on the way, and they should represent some of the company’s best work yet.

There’s the ASUS ZenFone AR , for starters. We didn’t know much about the phone ever since ASUS revealed that it would be the second commercially-available Tango phone. Thanks to a slip by Qualcomm today, though, the early word is that it’ll be sporting a Snapdragon 821 chipset and will be the first Tango phone to be Daydream compatible, and in true ASUS fashion, will be aggressively priced. We’ve also gotten word that ASUS will be parading one of the first Snapdragon 835 phones onto the stage, too, so the two will be quite busy in the week ahead.

Elsewhere, Honor has something epic to show us, Sony is probably going to have a pretty phone ruined by ugly bezels, and we can always count on a surprise or 2. The action won’t stop at CES, either, with HTC prepping a little something of their own in an independent event of theirs going down the next week.

But whether any of these newbies will be enough to make it onto the list of the best Android phones 2017 will have to offer is yet to be determined. Hit the link below to see how the list shapes up as we head into 2017, and let’s look forward to another year of exciting smartphone launches starting tomorrow, and see how the list shapes up.