CES 2017 is happening this week and we’re starting to hear more about what we’ll see at the show. ASUS took to Twitter to tease their announcement. The next ASUS ZenFone, which will be announced on January 4th, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

We don’t know much else about this new ZenFone. Rumors suggest it could have dual-cameras and virtual reality, but nothing solid has been discovered. We’ll just have to wait 2 more days before we find out.