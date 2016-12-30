Dec 30th, 2016

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Google Recipes

38 likes – When searching for recipes via Google Search, you will now be presented with a new card which showcases different options, as well as the source for the recipe.

#9 – Galaxy S7 Lens Shattering

38 likes – A new report suggests that many Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners are suffering from the camera lens shattering without any impact. However, Samsung is stating this isn’t possible and is charging customers $70 to repair the lens.

#8 – LG G6 Rumors

39 likes – The latest LG G6 rumor states that the device will feature a curved glass back, which would allow for the device to support wireless charging.

#7 – Top 10 Smartphone Apps

43 likes – Nielson has revealed the top 10 smartphone apps for 2016, with Facebook and Google apps taking 8 out of the top 10 spots.

#6 – 100 Best Android Apps

44 likes – Joe from Phandroid has taken a look at all of the different apps released in 2016 and compiled a list of the best apps for your Android device heading into the new year.

#5 – Super Mario Run Pre-Registration

44 likes – Nintendo has opened the ability to pre-register for Super Mario Run on Android. Once registered, users will be notified as soon as the upcoming game is available for download from the Play Store.

#4 – Android Privacy Tips

45 likes – With privacy concerns at an all-time high, Jerry from Android Central has compiled a list of the best ways to keep your information as private as possible.

#3 – Samsung Wireless In-Ear Headphones

46 likes – A new rumor suggests that Samsung will be releasing a pair of completely wireless, in-ear headphones alongside the Galaxy S8. There is also a chance that Samsung will bundle these headphones with the new device.

#2 – Camera Manual Mode Tips

47 likes – Robert from Android Authority has compiled a list of tips & tricks for those wanting to learn how to use manual mode when taking pictures on their smartphones.

#1 – Android Defining Moments

54 likes – Kris from Android Authority has taken a look back at all of the defining moments from the world of Android in 2016. These moments include the release and recall of the Galaxy Note 7, as well as the craze that surrounded Pokemon Go.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!
local_offer    EarlyBird  

stars Further Reading

Hottest Android Stories (December 23rd)

Hottest Android Stories (December 16th)

Hottest Android Stories (December 2nd)

Top Android Stories (November 25th)

Top Android Stories (November 18th)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

3

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!

4

more_vertBest Android Apps (Jan 2017)
close20+ Best Android Apps [January 2017]

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon.

5

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

6

more_vertA look at North Korea's Android tablet
closeWhat can an Android tablet made for North Korea do?

So, what does a North Korean tablet look like? And what can it do? Thanks to an enlightening piece from Motherboard.Vice, we now know.

7

more_vert10 Hot Stories from 2016
close10 Most Hotly Debated Android Stories of 2016

2016 was a pretty eventful year in the world of Android. Needless to say, there were quite a few topics that got the commenters whipped up into a frenzy.

8

more_vertGIVEAWAY: Best Last Minute Gifts
closeGIVEAWAY: Best Last Minute Gifts

Here are some great last-minute gifts that you can pick up before the beginning of the Christmas festivities.

9

more_vertRumor: Galaxy S8 to have 8GB of RAM
closeDon’t hold your breath for a Galaxy S8 with 8GB of RAM

One of the early Galaxy S8 rumors so far is that the device will have 8GB of RAM, alongside word that Samsung will introduce a UFS 2.1 module for more efficient storage performance. We wouldn’t bet on it, though.

10

more_vert100 Best Apps of 2017
close100 Best Android Apps of 2017

Trying to find the Best Android Apps available for Download? Look no further: this up-to-date list has everything you need and more!