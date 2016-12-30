Sonos speakers are some of the best on the market as they can be used for different purposes, including the ability to use them as surround sound speakers. However, some of us use our speakers as a way to wake up to our favorite music, versus dealing with the boring alarm clock.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a bug when there is an alarm set for December 31st. Instead of the alarm going off at the designated time, it’s actually going off a day early. But the worst part about the alarm is that you can’t turn it off using the regular methods. Instead, you must open the Sonos app and delete the alarm completely.

According to one Sonos staff member, the company is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. In the meantime, it’s suggested that you disable the alarm completely and then wait for an update to be released.

Let us know if you’ve been having the issue and if you have found a different method to solve the issue.

[Sonos Community]