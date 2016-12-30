Earlier this month, Capcom announced it would be porting the original MegaMan games for the NES onto both iOS and Android. However, the company didn’t share any information regarding a time frame other than “sometime in 2017”. Now, Capcom has opened up registration for the games on its own website.

Capcom is planning to bring Mega Man 1-6 to our mobile devices, and they will be released sometime in January 2017. Those in Japan already know that the games will arrive on January 6th, so we can only conclude that those of us on this side of the world will get the games soon after that.

Here are some quick summaries of what’s each episode of Mega Man will be bringing:

Mega Man Mobile – The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man

– The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man Mega Man 2 Mobile – Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.

– Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way. Mega Man 3 Mobile – Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.

– Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis. Mega Man 4 Mobile – A year has passed since Mega Man’s battle in space. A new enemy appears – Dr. Cossack.

– A year has passed since Mega Man’s battle in space. A new enemy appears – Dr. Cossack. Mega Man 5 Mobile – Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!

– Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out! Mega Man 6 Mobile – The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe – the enigmatic Mr. X!

I don’t know about you, but between Super Mario Run and this new Mega Man mobile series, there were be much time wasted starting in January. Let us know if you’ve pre-registered for the games and what other games you’ll like to see ported to Android.