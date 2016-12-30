Dec 30th, 2016

Earlier this month, Capcom announced it would be porting the original MegaMan games for the NES onto both iOS and Android. However, the company didn’t share any information regarding a time frame other than “sometime in 2017”. Now, Capcom has opened up registration for the games on its own website.

Capcom is planning to bring Mega Man 1-6 to our mobile devices, and they will be released sometime in January 2017. Those in Japan already know that the games will arrive on January 6th, so we can only conclude that those of us on this side of the world will get the games soon after that.

Here are some quick summaries of what’s each episode of Mega Man will be bringing:

  • Mega Man Mobile – The evil Dr. Wily must be stopped in this classic action platformer, the original Mega Man
  • Mega Man 2 Mobile– Dr. Wily resurfaces to threaten the world again! Only Mega Man can stand in his way.
  • Mega Man 3 Mobile – Fight berserk robots on uncharted planets. Mega Man must set a course for space to resolve this mysterious crisis.
  • Mega Man 4 Mobile – A year has passed since Mega Man’s battle in space. A new enemy appears – Dr. Cossack.
  • Mega Man 5 Mobile – Manic robots cause chaos in the city. How is Proto Man involved? Only Mega Man can find out!
  • Mega Man 6 Mobile – The Global Robot Alliance is formed, but this newfound peace is threatened by a new foe – the enigmatic Mr. X!

I don’t know about you, but between Super Mario Run and this new Mega Man mobile series, there were be much time wasted starting in January. Let us know if you’ve pre-registered for the games and what other games you’ll like to see ported to Android.

Pre-Register through Capcom
local_offer    Capcom  Mega Man  

stars Further Reading

Download: Resident Evil 5

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertMoto X 2017 leaks
close3D Moto X 2017 renders leak [VIDEO]

New renders of the Moto X 2017 based on CAD drawings obtained by OnLeaks purport to show us what to expect.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vert2016 Horror Movie starring Note 7
closeGalaxy Note 7 inflicts terror in 2016 Horror Movie spoof

Throw out all the happy year-in-reviews, search trends, and other recaps of 2016: the latest trailer for a horror flick shows how the year really went down.