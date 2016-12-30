Dec 30th, 2016

With the end of CyanogenMod, LineageOS is born as the spiritual successor. While the team is still in the early goings of transition, they’ve already managed to launch nightly builds for at least one device.

That device is the HTC 10. It’s important to stress that this is a nightly build, which means it’s a snapshot of the build in its most current development state. This means that any bugs, experimental changes, and other states of code will show up in your ROM when you flash it. And yes, there is a sizable list of known issues for those curious:

  • SELinux is in permissive mode
  • Bluetooth headsets do not work for wide band voice calls (narrow band calls work)
  • LED notification settings are available but don’t work
  • Fingerprint sensor does not work if you are on M firmware
  • Magnet detection/Ice View not working
  • Rear Camera Force Closes when enabling HDR

If you don’t have the wherewithal to stomach such bugs, turn away and wait for a release candidate or stable build. If you do, the instructions — which also show how to flash it straight over existing CyanogenMod 13 ROMs — can be found right here.
