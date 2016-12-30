Dec 30th, 2016

We’re just a couple of days away from the start of 2017 and that means we are getting closer to Google’s release of the January Android security bulletin. However, we won’t have to wait for Google to share all of the various bug fixes and patched vulnerabilities as LG has jumped the gun.

LG has published the full list of vulnerabilities and details surrounding what’s to come in January’s security update. The company has also shared which devices will be receiving the update from LG:

According to LG, the January security bulletin contains fixes for 73 different CVE items from Google and 8 items that were patched by LG. LG has also detailed some of the most harmful vulnerabilities that were patched, including one that allowed an application to log “personal information to storage without user consent”.

Unfortunately, LG didn’t share when the update would begin rolling out, so we’ll have to wait. You can check out the full list of changes by hitting the “LG” link below and navigate to the LG Security Bulletin tab.

[Android Police | LG]
