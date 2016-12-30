Dec 30th, 2016

Earlier this week we wrote about HTC releasing three phones in the next three months. One of the devices we mentioned was the HTC Ocean Note, a phablet version of the HTC 11. We finally have some more information about this device. Some of it is disappointing.

Rumor has it that HTC wants to outclass the Pixel’s camera with the Ocean Note. Specifically in the DxO Mark rankings. On the design front, it will most likely resemble the HTC 10, but with curved edges. It will be packing a MediaTek processor, but not the typical underpowered MediaTek processors we usually see.

Now, for the bad news. The rumor claims the Ocean Note will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. HTC will include “adaptive” USB Type-C headphones to make up for it. No word on what the “adaptive” feature will do. We could see the Ocean Note next month or later in Q1. There is still a lot we don’t know. Is anyone interested in this device?
local_offer    HTC   HTC Ocean Note  

stars Further Reading

HTC Vive 2 rumors begin

3 new HTC phones in Q1

Some OEMs have struggled mightily in 2016

HTC X10 rumored to be unveiled in January

HTC schedules January 12th announcement

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

3

more_vertGalaxy S7 lens shattering
closeGalaxy S7 owners claim camera lens is shattering out of nowhere

After months and months of bad press from exploding Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s, owners are now reporting issues with the Samsung Galaxy S7. According to a “significant number” of owners, the camera lens is shattering without any impact.

4

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

5

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!

6

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

7

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

8

more_vert10 Hot Stories from 2016
close10 Most Hotly Debated Android Stories of 2016

2016 was a pretty eventful year in the world of Android. Needless to say, there were quite a few topics that got the commenters whipped up into a frenzy.

9

more_vertGIVEAWAY: Best Last Minute Gifts
closeGIVEAWAY: Best Last Minute Gifts

Here are some great last-minute gifts that you can pick up before the beginning of the Christmas festivities.

10

more_vertRumor: Galaxy S8 to have 8GB of RAM
closeDon’t hold your breath for a Galaxy S8 with 8GB of RAM

One of the early Galaxy S8 rumors so far is that the device will have 8GB of RAM, alongside word that Samsung will introduce a UFS 2.1 module for more efficient storage performance. We wouldn’t bet on it, though.