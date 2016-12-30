Earlier this week we wrote about HTC releasing three phones in the next three months. One of the devices we mentioned was the HTC Ocean Note, a phablet version of the HTC 11. We finally have some more information about this device. Some of it is disappointing.

Rumor has it that HTC wants to outclass the Pixel ’s camera with the Ocean Note. Specifically in the DxO Mark rankings. On the design front, it will most likely resemble the HTC 10 , but with curved edges. It will be packing a MediaTek processor, but not the typical underpowered MediaTek processors we usually see.

Now, for the bad news. The rumor claims the Ocean Note will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. HTC will include “adaptive” USB Type-C headphones to make up for it. No word on what the “adaptive” feature will do. We could see the Ocean Note next month or later in Q1. There is still a lot we don’t know. Is anyone interested in this device?