Throw out all the happy year-in-reviews, search trends, and other recaps of 2016: the latest trailer for a horror flick shows how the year really went down.

In a movie titled “2016,” eager inhabitants of earth await the new year in hopes for a fresh beginning, but what they actually experience is far more horrific than you can imagine.

Great minds, stars, artists, and athletes of our time are seemingly being killed off one by one. The person carrying out these attacks is even targeting gorillas. And those lucky enough to survive the attacks seem to get stuck in time, so they’re screwed either way.

The horror doesn’t stop there, though: even their phones are seemingly turning into evil sentient beings, with attempts to call for help resulting in phones exploding in people’s hands.

To top it all off, some crazy person in a Donald Trump mask went from town to town chasing people around yelling at them. My suspicion is that the person behind the Donald Trump mask is… Donald Trump.

Yikes!

In all seriousness, 2016 was a very interesting and impfactful year the world over. This video doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface, with the rise of creepy clown masks and the zombie horde brought upon us by Pokemon GO failing to be mentioned. But it’s a movie trailer, after all, so we suppose you’d have to wait for the full flick (which totally isn’t real, by the way) to get a full idea of how this story ends.