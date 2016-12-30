20+ Best Android Games [January 2017]

The Holidays are mostly over and now we’re left with the cold of winter. The best thing to do while you’re snowed in is cozy up with your phone or tablet and play some games. The last month was great for new game releases. We’ve got over 20 excellent games for you to check out while you avoid shoveling the driveway. And for those of you in warm climates, don’t rub it in.

New Android Games

As mischievous 15-year-old Jimmy Hopkins, you’ll navigate the social hierarchy of the corrupt and crumbling prep school, Bullworth Academy. Stand up to bullies, get picked on by teachers, beat the jocks at dodge ball, play pranks, win or lose the girl and survive a year in the worst school around.

Has it ever happened to you that you are so eager to get home but you’re on the other side of the street and the only bus you can take has just departed from the stop? In this case, there is only one thing you can do: RUN! And it’s not gonna be easy.

Glide colorful blocks across the screen and create new and beautiful colors. Challenge your brain to beat the par, which can be challenging, even on the most simplistic puzzles. Enjoy the beautiful and atmospheric design unlike anything you’ve seen before.

This game is based on the famous train robbery board game. Plot your scheme step by step and dive into the action to loot the wagons. But watch out, you are not the only Most Wanted Man with the intention to become rich today. You might have to rethink your strategy.

Conduct THIS! Is an addictive game of explosive railway action that will challenge your inner conductor. With incredibly simple controls, you race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination by commanding trains, switching tracks and avoiding collisions in increasingly challenging action-puzzles.

Enter the world of Creature Battle Lab and experience mad science and crazy fun. Study with Professor Helix and discover the art of genetic creature splicing. Mix up molecules and experiment with DNA to create the ultimate team of fearsome/cute/weird battling creatures.

Guide the cube through the long way full of dangers and difficulties, visit many interesting and mysterious places. Mechanics of the game are concentrated around different types of interaction with the obstacles.

Dawn of Titans boasts the “best graphics on mobile.” Capture enemy lands, grow your army, and come to fight, because in Dawn of Titans you either go big or go home. Join your friends and play for free in the most massive action strategy game on Android.

In a small town somewhere on earth, a bunch of guys dressed in blue hate another bunch of guys dressed in red. Use your brain as well as your fingers to guide red to absolute victory. You’ll need skill, you’ll need cunning. You’ll need to drop cars on people’s heads.

Explore, find a mate, build a home, and raise a child before you die to keep your legacy going. Hero Generations is simple yet deep: 4X Strategy on the individual level. Each turn is a meaningful choice, without the tedious micromanagement.

The latest addictive game from Ketchapp is Hop Hop Hop Underwater. Hop above and under the water. Avoid dangerous monsters and eat mushrooms. Unlock more than 40 funny skins.

The Great Callasian War rages across the lands. Choose a faction and awaken the legendary heroes to lead your armies and destroy enemy forces! Build cities, conquer kingdoms, and form or break alliances on tabletop-style maps with bonus cards that can turn the tide of battle.

Explore the islands of Uncharted Seas, a world filled with many dangers, puzzles, and secrets. Fight monsters, learn to use magic and discover ancient treasures which will help you on your quest. Use all your wits and skill to unravel the mysteries of ancient kingdom Arcadia and sea monster Oceanhorn.

Retro City Rampage reimagines the open-world crime genre like it’s 1989! Rampage the city, steal cars, or play over 60 story mode missions. This remastered pop culture send-up features a full Story Mode of open world missions, along with Arcade Challenges for quick pick-up-and-play action.

Do you remember the good old home computer sports games? Relive your youth in this beautiful pixelated remake of the evergreens. Participate in the 1986 winter sports tournament and compete against other world-class athletes for international recognition.

You are the overpowered ninja hero Shadow Bug! Save your home forest from the evil factory by slicing monsters to pieces. Become the ultimate ninja and adventure through beautiful and twisted landscapes full of action and adventure.

Symmetria is a fast-paced puzzle game about symmetry. A simple yet challenging exercise for perfectionist minds. Symmetria was made to render that strange, yet universal satisfaction that produces symmetry as an elegant, challenging and simple game.

Insanely fun arcade game where when you stop, so does time. The speed of time in the game is controlled by the speed of your finger. Play with lots of different characters, all with different abilities, and see how long you can survive in a world with lots of different types of animals that all move differently.

The mad Wizard in his tower has sent his minions to terrorize the countryside. With the army away in foreign lands, a lone stranger enters the Wizard’s tower to end his menace. You play as a lone adventurer who seeks to put an end to the threat of the mad wizard.

Daydream VR Games

Transporting you to the dangerous Outer Ring of New Eden, Gunjack 2: End of Shift is the sequel to the critically acclaimed and best-selling VR shooter set in the EVE universe.

Completely redesigned for an optimal VR experience, the player takes on the first person perspective of a psychologically disturbed painter trying to complete his magnum opus while battling ghastly visions and a crumbling psyche.

Feel the ultimate thrill when you’re strapped into the driver’s seat, exploring a dynamic environment and launching yourself into an unparalleled, visceral ride. Choose your car, choose your track, and enter a new realm of white-knuckle racing reality.

Underworld Overlord is an immersive and deep VR game made from the ground up exclusively for Daydream. As a newly-undead Lich, protect your dungeon realm from brazen adventurers who attempt to rob your treasures and slay your precious monsters.

Pokemon GO Updates

Pokemon GO Updates

We've joked about changing the "Game Updates" section to "Pokemon GO Updates," and that is exactly what we're doing this month. Niantic pushed a ton of fixes and new features to the popular game.

Best of the Best

