Well folks, it’s almost that time of the year. The beginning of every year kicks off with CES 2017 then jumps into the release of many smartphones that we get our hands on and fall in love with. However, there are some smartphones unveiled during CES that tend to get lost in the sauce.

ZTE is one of the OEMs looking to make a splash, but it seems as though someone got a bit trigger happy. The ZTE Blade will be the company’s next offering which was confirmed after the press release page was published before getting pulled.

The device will feature a 5.2-inch FHD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Blade will also be released with Android 7.0 Nougat, with ZTE’s MiFavor 4.0 UI skin overlay.

A dual-camera setup will grace the rear of the device, with the main shooter coming in at 13MP and a 2MP camera providing “depth information.” Additionally, the ZTE Blade will have the ability to shoot images in 3D thanks to this new dual-camera design.

Finally, the Blade feature a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button on the front of the device. ZTE claims this new sensor will be able to unlock the Blade in just 0.3 seconds, as well as giving users the ability to assign shortcuts or functions.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of the potential battery life of the ZTE Blade. However, with CES 2017 getting under way in less than a week, we won’t have to wait long before seeing all the specifics on ZTE’s latest and greatest.