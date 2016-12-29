Dec 29th, 2016

Well folks, it’s almost that time of the year. The beginning of every year kicks off with CES 2017 then jumps into the release of many smartphones that we get our hands on and fall in love with. However, there are some smartphones unveiled during CES that tend to get lost in the sauce.

ZTE is one of the OEMs looking to make a splash, but it seems as though someone got a bit trigger happy. The ZTE Blade will be the company’s next offering which was confirmed after the press release page was published before getting pulled.

The device will feature a 5.2-inch FHD display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Blade will also be released with Android 7.0 Nougat, with ZTE’s MiFavor 4.0 UI skin overlay.

A dual-camera setup will grace the rear of the device, with the main shooter coming in at 13MP and a 2MP camera providing “depth information.” Additionally, the ZTE Blade will have the ability to shoot images in 3D thanks to this new dual-camera design.

Finally, the Blade feature a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button on the front of the device. ZTE claims this new sensor will be able to unlock the Blade in just 0.3 seconds, as well as giving users the ability to assign shortcuts or functions.

Unfortunately, there is no mention of the potential battery life of the ZTE Blade. However, with CES 2017 getting under way in less than a week, we won’t have to wait long before seeing all the specifics on ZTE’s latest and greatest.
local_offer    CES 2017   ZTE   ZTE Blade  

stars Further Reading

ASUS releases CES teaser

T-Mobile's next Uncarrier event announced for CES

Discounts on Honor, SONY and ZTE phones

ZTE Axon 7 Nougat beta arrives

ASUS sends out CES 2017 invitations

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

3

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

4

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

5

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

6

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

7

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

8

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!

9

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

10

more_vertLG announces 5 new smartphones for CES '17
closeLG just announced 5 new smartphones to be shown off at CES 2017

LG just announced 5 new smartphones the manufacturer plans to show off at this year’s CES 2017. Come see what’s new.