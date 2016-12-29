Everyone was quick to launch their live video services, and now they’re being quick to match each other everyday. Periscope and Twitter now support live 360-degree video broadcasts.

As you’d expect, broadcasters can use a 360-degree camera to share their moments live, while onlookers can swipe the screen or move their phones to view all the action from any angle they want. This should make for dynamic new ways to tell stories, share memories, and connect with viewers.

Unfortunately, only select partners have access to 360-degree live broadcasts for now, but Periscope implied that others should be able to do the same in due time. For those on the other end, though, you can start watching those broadcasts today. Here’s one to check out if you’re curious.

[via Twitter]