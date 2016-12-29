Today we’re taking a look at Business Accessories for the office. If you are someone who is regularly in the office, then choosing what accessories to purchase may be a tough decision. That’s why we have compiled a list of accessories that could potentially benefit you in the office.

Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 ($23.99)

If you are looking for a small form factor Power Bank that gets the job done then the Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 is for you. Its compact form factor manages to charge an S7 Edge over 2 times, iPhone 7 over 3 times and will easily charge most devices out there at least two times. It can fit easily into most pockets and if you put it inside a bag it is barely noticeable due to it only weighing 6.4 ounces. It also has Anker’s PowerIQ charging which manages to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device which makes it great for a quick ‘charge and go’. This is definitely something worth considering if you need some extra juice for your smartphone in a small form factor.

Key Features:

Lightweight

Small Form Factor

Quick Charge

18 Month Warranty

10,000 mAh Battery

Amazon Echo Dot ($49.99)

The Amazon Echo Dot in a nutshell is your very own virtual assistant and can carry out commands by just using your device. You can use this for scheduling an Uber in the morning, checking in on the news or even asking information as to what you have on your schedule today. Furthermore if you have any smart home devices they can seamlessly be controlled and it can carry out a myriad of additional tasks. This is all done to make your life easier and Alexa can definitely increase your workflow all for under $50.

Key Features:

Small Form Factor

Sleek Design

Carries Out Commands

Controls Smart Home Devices

Snugg Laptop Bag ($54.99)

Many of us use Laptops on a daily basis however finding the right laptop bag is always a struggle. Snugg have a black leather laptop bag that fits Laptops up to 15.6″. It has plenty of compartments to store various other items and even has a dedicated compartment for stationary. It is extremely durable with its leather material along with metal fastenings and overall is a great messenger bag for business, school and travelling.

Key Features:

High Quality Leather

Fits Laptop Up To 15.6″

6 Internal Pockets

4 External Compartments

Stylish

Acer Aspire S 13″ ($799.99)

If you need a solid all around Laptop then look no further. This is the Acer Aspire S which is a 13″ Touchscreen Laptop. It comes equipped with a 1080p screen as well as a Fingerprint Scanner on the touch pad to securely login to the Laptop. I was surprised by how thin the device was and how it packed some great specs and features all into a small form factor. In terms of battery life it promises a solid 13 hours which will definitely last a whole work day.

Spec List: 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7500U Processor

13.3″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display

8GB of LPDDR3 RAM

256GB SSD

Intel HD Graphics 620

720p Webcam

Fingerprint Reader

13 Hours Of Battery

Overall it is a solid Laptop and is definitely ‘future-proof’ with its current specs and for what you get it is fairly priced.

Samsung 32GB Flash Drive ($9.95)

A flash drive can be a life saver if you ever need to transfer files swiftly. There are tons of USB’s out there which is why we have linked below a few alternatives which are just as good. This Samsung flash drive has USB 3.0 meaning it can transfer files more swiftly and it has a sleek design which will be able to fit onto a keychain.

Key Features:

Sleek Design

USB 3.0 Technology

Water Proof

High Quality Metal Casing

AmazonBasics Office Chair ($64.99)

A chair is arguably the most important part of your workspace however they can be very costly. If you are on a budget then the AmazonBasis Office Chair is just for you. It is an ergonomic chair which is great for sitting down for long sessions and has padded cushioning for added comfort. It is extremely comfortable and can tilt slightly once you have adjusted the lever. The lever also adjusts the height of the chair which has a maximum weight capacity of 225 Pounds which is great considering this is less than $100. Definitely a great chair if you are on a budget.

Key Features:

Leather Padding

Ergonomic Design

Tilts

Adjustable Height

Great Value For Money

HP Envy 4520 Printer ($49.99)

Printers are extremely popular however because there are so many different types out there choosing the right one is a tough decision. The HP Envy 4520 is one of the best printers for its price range as it has everything you need – a sleek build, Wireless Direct printing and color printing. Although it lacks laser printing technology the speed is somewhat fast and the color accuracy is decent as well. What makes this stand out from other printers similarly priced is the fact you can print anywhere using your smartphone which saves a lot of time and is easily its best feature!

Key Features: