Dec 29th, 2016

We use Google to search for just about anything and everything that comes to our minds. Regardless of whether you’re on your smartphones or computer, Google is the place to be. However, what if you’re looking for a new recipe to try out and need to know the specific ingredients?

Sure, there are plenty of different apps available on the Play Store which can do the same thing, but now Google has added something a little extra to search results. When searching for a specific dish, you will be presented with different recipes, as well as suggestions as to what you’re attempting to create. 

All you need to do is type in the dish you’re trying to make, and then you’ll see the card that is titled “Recipes”. From here, you can either scroll along until you find one that looks super tasty, or you can hit the “View All” button in the top right. From there, you’ll be able to see all the different recipes and be able to see all the pertinent information.

[9to5Google]
