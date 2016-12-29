We’ve already seen a great deal on what was arguably the best Android smartphone of 2016 from Best Buy. Now, we’re seeing one of the late front-runners on sale from Sprint.

Sprint is currently offering 50% off the LG V20 , which has seemingly taken the “flagship” moniker from LG’s “G” lineup of devices. By saving 50%, Sprint is taking $300 off the full-retail price.

There is a catch, as this is only available for new lines of service when purchasing via Sprint’s installment plans. That means you won’t be able to get this offer when attempting to upgrade your current line, and you won’t be able to sign up for a 2-year contract with the V20.

Finally, this promotion ends on December 31st, so you only have a couple days left to get a great deal on this awesome device. Let us know if you decide to pull the trigger, or if you’ve found a better deal elsewhere.

[Sprint]