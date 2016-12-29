If you missed out on all the different deals that were circulating before Christmas, there’s still a chance to get some goodies from Best Buy. When purchasing the Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge, Best Buy is offering a 256GB microSD card for free.

Normally priced at $250, you’ll get the extra storage necessary to save your most precious pictures and videos as long as you activate the device on either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. The deal starts today and requires you to activate the device on either Verizon’s device payment plan, AT&T Next, or Sprint through either its 24-month installment plan or the dreaded 2-year contract.

Yes, we know that the Galaxy S8 right around the corner, but there are still a couple of months left before the new device will be made available. In the meantime, head over to Best Buy and grab this deal today. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, but aren’t sure which one to grab, check out the 2016 Phandroid Editor’s Choice awards, as well as the devices that you picked as the top dogs for 2016.

[Best Buy]