Dec 29th, 2016

We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon. There were still a bunch of great apps released in the last month. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps you can check out.

New Android Apps

1600

1600 is a fun augmented reality app from the White House. All you need to do is tap “Start” and point your camera at George Washington on the one dollar bill. A model of the White House will appear and you can move around to get a better view.

Clip Layer

There are many apps where you just aren’t able to select or copy anything because it’s blocked by the app. Clip Layer, a Microsoft Garage Project, can be launched over any screen so you can select, copy, and act on snippets you care about in simple series of taps.

DIRECTV NOW

DIRECTV NOW is a new standalone streaming service for Live TV and On Demand entertainment. Enjoy local news, sports, events, and shows as they air. Your favorite TV series and movies can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

DRIVETRIBE

The brainchild of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, DRIVETRIBE is an experiential platform by fans, for fans, featuring every car and bike culture imaginable. Join in seconds. Experience it yourself.

Events from Facebook

 

Facebook has made a separate app for the Events tab. All the things you love about Events on Facebook are still the same but now all in one place. See the latest events activity, discover new things to do with friends and quickly get to event info.

FastKey Launcher

 

FastKey Launcher is a light and fast home screen replacement for your Android, which brings new opportunities to your familiar user experience. Launch any app with just a couple of taps right from your home screen. Never lose an app again.

Friendly for Facebook

Friendly is the most complete Facebook and FB Messenger alternative. Built as an extension of the light Facebook mobile website, it will preserve your battery, storage and data, while giving you back control over your news feed.

Gfycat Loops

With Gfycat Loops, it’s now easier than ever before to create and share high-quality GIFs on the go. If you have awesome videos that you’d like to turn into GIFs or you’d like to GIF your best Pokemon highlight, Gfycat Loops is your go-to app for all this and more.

MoodCast diary

Use the (unreleased) MoodCat diary to keep track of your daily mood and activities effortlessly and intelligently, find patterns and build new habits. You can collect data from social networks, see mood predictions, and backup everything to Google Drive.

NBA InPlay

Open NBA inPlay when you are watching any nationally televised NBA game, and compete to win official NBA prizes. NBA InPlay automatically recognizes the audio of any NBA game on cable or satellite. If there’s an NBA game on TNT, NBA TV, ESPN or ABC, you can turbo boost your experience with this app.

Papersea Live Wallpaper

An amazing undersea adventure awaits! Watch as lively fish and other sea creatures travel behind your screen. Choose from a variety of built-in themes, or change them and save your own.

PayPal Business

The PayPal Business mobile app helps you stay on top of your PayPal business account while you’re on the go. Create and send invoices in the moment, so your customers can pay right away. You can even send your customers payment reminders if you notice an unpaid invoice.

Pigment Coloring Book

Pigment, coloring book for adults, is the ultimate stress reliever on the go. Take a break and relax with this unique adult coloring book app that lets you color like you would on paper, unlike other “tap-to-fill” coloring apps.

PlayStation Communities

Communities are places where you can find players on PlayStation Network who have similar interests and preferences. Join Communities and talk about your shared interests with other members, or find players to game with you.

Posture

Posture is a screen overlay that sends you reminders if you’re holding your phone in a neck straining position so that you can build the habit of viewing your phone at eye level.

Pyrope Browser

This browser is based on Cyanogenmod browser and Chromium. A fast, smooth, and safe web surfing experience on your Android device. If your phone has a Snapdragon processor, performance can potentially be increased by 10% – 40%.

Transparency

Transparency is an Amazon app that shows you details about participating product’s origins, including the manufacturing date and location. Every item with a Transparency label includes a unique code that can be used to track product information.

Trusted Contacts

Trusted Contacts is a personal safety app from Google that opens a direct line of sharing between you and your loved ones. Whether you’re online or offline, in an emergency or just need reassurance, Trusted Contacts connects you with the people you care about most at the times you need them most.

Daydream VR Apps

Netflix VR

Netflix VR allows you to watch Netflix on a big screen in a virtual furnished room. Don’t like your current environment? Slap on a VR headset and go somewhere else.

HBO VR (GO, NOW)

Same as the Netflix VR app. Watch HBO in a virtual room on a fake big screen TV.

Weekly App Videos

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous “Best Apps” lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!
local_offer    Best Apps of the Month   Best of Phandroid  

stars Further Reading

100 Best Apps of 2017

Best live stream apps

Best Android Apps [December '16]

Best Android Apps [Nov 2016]

LG V20 Review

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertRumor: Samsung Galaxy S8 wont feature hardware keys
closeRumor: Samsung also said to be ditching hardware keys on the Galaxy S8

It’s not a strong rumor, but sources claim Samsung could finally be parting ways with hardware navigation buttons on the upcoming Galaxy S8, something that could corroborate previous rumors of them ditching the physical home button.

2

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

3

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

4

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

5

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

6

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

7

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

8

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!

9

more_vertSony Xperia XZ 2017 leaks
closeAnother Sony phone with unbelievably large bezels leaks

Welp, looks like Sony’s making another Android phone. This is said to be the Xperia XZ for 2017.

10

more_vert10 Hot Stories from 2016
close10 Most Hotly Debated Android Stories of 2016

2016 was a pretty eventful year in the world of Android. Needless to say, there were quite a few topics that got the commenters whipped up into a frenzy.