We’re back with another round-up of the best Android apps from last month. App releases slowed down a bit during the Holidays, but they should pick up again soon. There were still a bunch of great apps released in the last month. If you’re currently snowed in, we’ve got a great list of apps you can check out.

New Android Apps

1600 is a fun augmented reality app from the White House. All you need to do is tap “Start” and point your camera at George Washington on the one dollar bill. A model of the White House will appear and you can move around to get a better view.

There are many apps where you just aren’t able to select or copy anything because it’s blocked by the app. Clip Layer, a Microsoft Garage Project, can be launched over any screen so you can select, copy, and act on snippets you care about in simple series of taps.

DIRECTV NOW is a new standalone streaming service for Live TV and On Demand entertainment. Enjoy local news, sports, events, and shows as they air. Your favorite TV series and movies can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

The brainchild of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, DRIVETRIBE is an experiential platform by fans, for fans, featuring every car and bike culture imaginable. Join in seconds. Experience it yourself.

Facebook has made a separate app for the Events tab. All the things you love about Events on Facebook are still the same but now all in one place. See the latest events activity, discover new things to do with friends and quickly get to event info.

FastKey Launcher is a light and fast home screen replacement for your Android, which brings new opportunities to your familiar user experience. Launch any app with just a couple of taps right from your home screen. Never lose an app again.

Friendly is the most complete Facebook and FB Messenger alternative. Built as an extension of the light Facebook mobile website, it will preserve your battery, storage and data, while giving you back control over your news feed.

With Gfycat Loops, it’s now easier than ever before to create and share high-quality GIFs on the go. If you have awesome videos that you’d like to turn into GIFs or you’d like to GIF your best Pokemon highlight, Gfycat Loops is your go-to app for all this and more.

Use the (unreleased) MoodCat diary to keep track of your daily mood and activities effortlessly and intelligently, find patterns and build new habits. You can collect data from social networks, see mood predictions, and backup everything to Google Drive.

Open NBA inPlay when you are watching any nationally televised NBA game, and compete to win official NBA prizes. NBA InPlay automatically recognizes the audio of any NBA game on cable or satellite. If there’s an NBA game on TNT, NBA TV, ESPN or ABC, you can turbo boost your experience with this app.

An amazing undersea adventure awaits! Watch as lively fish and other sea creatures travel behind your screen. Choose from a variety of built-in themes, or change them and save your own.

The PayPal Business mobile app helps you stay on top of your PayPal business account while you’re on the go. Create and send invoices in the moment, so your customers can pay right away. You can even send your customers payment reminders if you notice an unpaid invoice.

Pigment, coloring book for adults, is the ultimate stress reliever on the go. Take a break and relax with this unique adult coloring book app that lets you color like you would on paper, unlike other “tap-to-fill” coloring apps.

Communities are places where you can find players on PlayStation Network who have similar interests and preferences. Join Communities and talk about your shared interests with other members, or find players to game with you.

Posture is a screen overlay that sends you reminders if you’re holding your phone in a neck straining position so that you can build the habit of viewing your phone at eye level.

This browser is based on Cyanogenmod browser and Chromium. A fast, smooth, and safe web surfing experience on your Android device. If your phone has a Snapdragon processor, performance can potentially be increased by 10% – 40%.

Transparency is an Amazon app that shows you details about participating product’s origins, including the manufacturing date and location. Every item with a Transparency label includes a unique code that can be used to track product information.

Trusted Contacts is a personal safety app from Google that opens a direct line of sharing between you and your loved ones. Whether you’re online or offline, in an emergency or just need reassurance, Trusted Contacts connects you with the people you care about most at the times you need them most.

Daydream VR Apps

Netflix VR allows you to watch Netflix on a big screen in a virtual furnished room. Don’t like your current environment? Slap on a VR headset and go somewhere else.

HBO VR (GO, NOW)

Same as the Netflix VR app. Watch HBO in a virtual room on a fake big screen TV.

Weekly App Videos

Best of the Best

