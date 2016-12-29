Amazon is all about their big annual shopping days. After launching Amazon Prime Day, they have another unique day lined up before the end of the year: Digital Day, which is pegged for December 30th.

As you might assume, Digital Day will be dedicated to digital deals. Apps, games, books, movies, music, and games will all be on tap.

You might expect Amazon to limit content to stuff that can be had on their own devices, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here as the company is also showing stuff that is only available on video game consoles and PC software.

The 24-hour sale will bring up to 80% discounts, with more popping up by the hour. They’ll all start at 12AM on December 30th. We’re not sure if some of these deals will be on flash status so you’ll want to wake up as early as you can just in case.