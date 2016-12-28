Dec 28th, 2016

Early 2017 is shaping up to be the busiest time we’ve seen in months, with CES 2017, Mobile World Congress, and other phone OEMs looking to launch their latest and greatest. We’ve already seen a few rumors surrounding Xiaomi’s next flagship, the Mi 6, including the fact the device may feature the Snapdragon 835 processor along with Quick Charge 4.0.

Supposed images of the Xiaomi MI 6

However, a new rumor suggests that Xiaomi is also looking to take advantage of Samsung’s decision to announce the Galaxy S8 after Mobile World Congress. The rumor claims that the Mi 6 will be announced on February 6th, which is a full 3 weeks before MWC is slated to begin.

If Xiaomi delivers the Mi 6 complete with the Snapdragon 835, then this device will likely be the first announced with Qualcomm’s newest processor. However, it seems there may be some competition from LeEco in the race to be the first. In fact, after the Snapdragon 821 was announced, it was LeEco that beat all other OEMs to market with the release of the Le Pro 3.

Many OEMs are looking to take advantage of Samsung’s decision to delay the Galaxy S8 announcement, and Xiaomi may be the biggest one to benefit.

[GizmoChina | Weibo]
local_offer    Xiaomi   Xiaomi Mi 6  

stars Further Reading

Samsung, Apple dominate holidays

Foldable smartphones could have 20% marketshare by 2019

Xiaomi Mi MIX may come in white soon

Xiaomi's Mi S is a small phone with flagship specs

Fitness trackers giveaway

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

2

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

3

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

4

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

5

more_vertTons of great apps on sale in the Play Store
closeNova Launcher, Moon+ Reader Pro, and more on sale for the holidays

Plenty of developers have discounted their apps for the holidays. Discounted apps include Nova Launcher Prime, Moon+ Reader Pro, Facetune, and more.

6

more_vertAmazon's Echo devices are sold out
closeGoogle Home may win the Holiday 2016 battle with Amazon’s Echo

Now that Amazon has officially sold out of all of its Echo products, many potential buyers may be turning to Google Home as we get closer to Christmas.

7

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

8

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

9

more_vertSelfie camera battle: OnePlus 3T vs S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7
closeSelfie face-off: OnePlus 3T vs Galaxy S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7

We put some of the best smartphones on the market in a head-to-head battle to see which device has the best front facing selfie camera. The results may surprise you.

10

more_vertCynaogenMod lives on as LineageOS
closeCyanogenMod will officially live on as LineageOS

With CyanogenMod shut down, Lineage has officially emerged as the spiritual successor. Find out more about the direction of the most important Android ROM ever inside!