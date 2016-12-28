Early 2017 is shaping up to be the busiest time we’ve seen in months, with CES 2017, Mobile World Congress, and other phone OEMs looking to launch their latest and greatest. We’ve already seen a few rumors surrounding Xiaomi’s next flagship, the Mi 6, including the fact the device may feature the Snapdragon 835 processor along with Quick Charge 4.0.

Supposed images of the Xiaomi MI 6

However, a new rumor suggests that Xiaomi is also looking to take advantage of Samsung’s decision to announce the Galaxy S8 after Mobile World Congress. The rumor claims that the Mi 6 will be announced on February 6th, which is a full 3 weeks before MWC is slated to begin.

If Xiaomi delivers the Mi 6 complete with the Snapdragon 835, then this device will likely be the first announced with Qualcomm’s newest processor. However, it seems there may be some competition from LeEco in the race to be the first. In fact, after the Snapdragon 821 was announced, it was LeEco that beat all other OEMs to market with the release of the Le Pro 3.

Many OEMs are looking to take advantage of Samsung’s decision to delay the Galaxy S8 announcement, and Xiaomi may be the biggest one to benefit.

