Dec 28th, 2016

OnePlus is continuing to push updates to the OnePlus 3, which is great for owners of the device that were worried about the company abandoning the device after the release of the OnePlus 3T. The company has just pushed the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update to the device which features a few bug fixes, optimizations, and the addition of Data Saver.

What’s New: 

  • Added Data Saver
  • Fixed Lock Screen clock bug in Portrait Mode
  • Fixed issue of reverting to Default Theme after reboot
  • Optimized fingerprint unlocking speed
  • Optimized the quality of Expanded Screenshot
  • Optimized WiFi performance
  • Optimized system performance and battery consumption

The sad part about this update is that it still doesn’t bring a stable version of Android Nougat to the “flagship killer”. OnePlus originally stated the device would be getting Nougat before the end of the year, and we are just a few days away from the self-imposed deadline.

Hopefully, OnePlus turns things around and gets a stable version Android Nougat out for OnePlus 3 owners sooner rather than later, but who knows what will happen. Regardless, if you want to download OxygenOS Open Beta 10, you can do so either via the link at the bottom, or by clicking here. Once downloaded, you can flash the update on your device and get Data Saver on your OnePlus 3.

