Meizu is one of the lesser known companies on this side of the world, but it is steadily growing and is looking to expand to more markets. The company focuses on budget devices, and we are now getting our first look at what may be the next Meizu flagship.

Sketches of the Meizu Legent have appeared, which show that the device may feature a dual-curved display, USB Type-C charging port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack that everyone seems to be worried about nowadays. The sketches also show a new camera module which can be pulled out of place and turned to the front to act as a selfie camera.

In addition to the sketches showing off the new device, some of the specs for the Legent have also been revealed. The device is expected to feature the following specs:

5.7-inch QHD Display

Samsung Exynos 8893 Processor

6GB RAM

3,400mAh Battery

16MP Sony IMX438 Camera

Flyme 6 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Since these are just sketches, we’ll take this set of leaks with a grain of salt, but if this is the Meizu Legent, 2017 may hold a bright future for the company. Would you purchase a Meizu device if the company ever made its devices available here in the States? Sound off in the comments below.

