Dec 28th, 2016

As the company continues to make strides towards the release of the LG G6, LG is preparing to unveil a few new accessories at CES next week. Yesterday, we learned of a new levitating Bluetooth speaker which is IPX7 resistant and features 10 hours of battery life.

Today, LG has taken the wraps off its latest wearable device in the form of the LG TONE Studio speakers. LG is known for providing easy-to-use Bluetooth headphones, complete with the neckband so that you never have to worry about the cords getting tangled up. However, the TONE Studio’s offer a completely different experience.

The neckband that some users love, is actually a Bluetooth speaker, with 4 different speakers built-in. LG claims the speakers “bring a realistic theater-like sound for a cinematic experience wherever you may be”.

The company has included a pair of earbuds with the TONE Studio so that you can still listen to your favorite content without interrupting someone else. However, if you’re on the beach and want to sit back and relax with some good tunes, the TONE Studio may be the way to go.

Next up are LG’s first wireless earbuds. The TONE Free is a set of Bluetooth wireless earbuds that again are nestled within a neckband when not in use. The neckband also doubles as a charger for the earbuds when not in use, but LG has also included a charging case if the neckband isn’t your thing.

LG has also built some extra functionality into the TONE Free neckband aside from being able to charge the earbuds. When the ear buds are in use, the neckband will provide vibration alerts for incoming phone calls and text messages, making it easier to know when to see what’s going on with your device.

LG will be showing off the two aforementioned products, along with its new levitating Bluetooth speaker and more at CES 2017, which kicks off next week. Of course, pricing and availability have yet to be announced but would you be interested in either of these products? Let us know in the comments below.

[LG Newsroom]
local_offer    Headphones   LG  

stars Further Reading

New renders show off the LG G6

LG looks to show off a new wireless speaker at CES

The LG G6 may come earlier than expected

LG G6 first renders

LG announces 5 new smartphones for CES '17

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

2

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

3

more_vertPremature shutdowns now affecting Google Pixel
closeAnd now Google Pixel owners are reporting abrupt shutdowns at 30% battery

After we saw reports of the Nexus 6P prematurely shutting down at 30% battery, it seems the issue could now be affecting the Google Pixel.

4

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

5

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

6

more_vertTons of great apps on sale in the Play Store
closeNova Launcher, Moon+ Reader Pro, and more on sale for the holidays

Plenty of developers have discounted their apps for the holidays. Discounted apps include Nova Launcher Prime, Moon+ Reader Pro, Facetune, and more.

7

more_vertAmazon's Echo devices are sold out
closeGoogle Home may win the Holiday 2016 battle with Amazon’s Echo

Now that Amazon has officially sold out of all of its Echo products, many potential buyers may be turning to Google Home as we get closer to Christmas.

8

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

9

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

10

more_vertSelfie camera battle: OnePlus 3T vs S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7
closeSelfie face-off: OnePlus 3T vs Galaxy S7 vs Pixel vs iPhone 7

We put some of the best smartphones on the market in a head-to-head battle to see which device has the best front facing selfie camera. The results may surprise you.