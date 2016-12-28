Amazon has a great deal on Aukey’s dual-port Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 car charger. It’s $12.99, down from its usual $19.99 (otherwise seen as a $7 discount).

This sleek-looking apparatus sports 2 USB ports which can be used to deliver Quick Charge 3.0 charging functionality simultaneously. It’s also totally backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0 devices, and should be able to charge almost any other standard USB device at typical speeds.

Shipping is free if you have Amazon Prime, otherwise you’d need to add some more items to an order if you don’t want to pay extra to get it to your front door.