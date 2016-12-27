Dec 27th, 2016

Still don’t think $10 is too much to ask for Super Mario Run? Some new data from App Annie suggests it has already fallen out of the top spot for highest grossing apps and games in the iOS app store.

As of this writing, the app currently sits at #12 on that list, with games like Minecraft, Clash Royale, and Candy Crush regaining their dominant positions.

Despite the free fall, the game is still dominating the top download charts in over 60 countries, but that’s largely due to the fact that the game is free to try. You’ll get to check out the first three levels without paying a dime, but this data shows us that a ton of people are halting at the $10 paywall to continue playing.

And although the $14 million it generated shortly after launch might be great revenue for smaller games by smaller companies, this is Nintendo, and it still only represents just over 4% of the overall Run-playing populace at that time.

It’s no surprise to anyone who has played an endless runner. The games are fun in quick spurts, but they are mostly shallow. That’s by design, but that design doesn’t really lend itself well to a $10 game. Bring that price down by about $7 or more, and things might be going very differently for Nintendo (whose stock has been on a freefall thanks in part to both Super Mario Run’s early performance as well as unsettling rumors regarding the true capabilities of the Nintendo Switch).

We get it, Nintendo. You’re an industry juggernaut and you have the single biggest character in video games in your employ. But that still isn’t enough to get people to want to pay $10 when the game, quite frankly, does absolutely nothing new and offers very little in the way of content. Let’s see what happens when the Android version arrives.

[via Bloomberg]
local_offer    Nintendo   Super Mario Run  

stars Further Reading

Nintendo will release more mobile games in 2017

Super Mario Run generated $14 million in three days

Super Mario Run's price is absurd

Super Mario Run worth $10?

Super Mario Run is close to launch

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPractical joker delays flights after naming WiFi hotspot "Galaxy Note 7"
closeIdiot renames WiFi hotspot to ‘Galaxy Note 7’ during flight and ruins holiday travel for everyone

What happens when someone broadcasts the equivalent of a bomb scare using their phone’s SSID? Bet you didn’t think someone could be this stupid…

2

more_vertPromo lets you rent any movie on Google Play for only $1
closeGoogle Play promo lets you rent any movie for $1

Google Play Movies is letting you rent any movie in their library — either SD or HD — for only $1. Considering most new movies run about $6 per rental, it’s a great way to spend the holiday weekend with the family.

3

more_vertPlus sized Galaxy S8?
closeThe Samsung Galaxy S8 could have a 6-inch size to replace the Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

4

more_vertThese are the smartwatches that are getting Android Wear 2.0
closeHere’s the list of wearables that will receive Android Wear 2.0

Own an Android Wear device and curious if it will receive the Android Wear 2.0 update? Here’s the complete list Google has shared with devices that will get the most recent update when it goes live.

5

more_vertGoogle Home has audio playback issues for some
closeDoes your Google Home stop playing music randomly? You’re not alone

Google Home devices are stopping audio playback in the middle of songs for many people across the internet. Are you experiencing this issue with your device, too?

6

more_vertTons of great apps on sale in the Play Store
closeNova Launcher, Moon+ Reader Pro, and more on sale for the holidays

Plenty of developers have discounted their apps for the holidays. Discounted apps include Nova Launcher Prime, Moon+ Reader Pro, Facetune, and more.

7

more_vertAmazon's Echo devices are sold out
closeGoogle Home may win the Holiday 2016 battle with Amazon’s Echo

Now that Amazon has officially sold out of all of its Echo products, many potential buyers may be turning to Google Home as we get closer to Christmas.

8

more_vertiFixIt ranks repairable phones
closeThe LG G5 is the “Most Repairable” phone of 2016

The good folks at iFixIt have shared a list of the most (and least) repairable smartphones from 2016. Most people don’t bother with repairing their phones, but that hasn’t stopped iFixIt from tearing down every new gadget under the sun.

9

more_vertNew Pokemon GO Holiday event kicks off Christmas Day!
closePokémon GO’s year-end holiday event kicks off Christmas day with free egg incubators and more!

After introducing new baby Pokemon from Gen 2 last week, Niantic is officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex with free egg incubators and more. Hit up the post for more details.

10

more_vertT-Mobile under fire for sales practices
closeReport: T-Mobile’s aggressive sales practices lead to tons of fraudulent account charges

T-Mobile has built up an image of being the carrier everyone loves by offering great deals, perks, and vastly improving their services, but they may have inadvertently turned many folks off in their warpath.