More and more devices are being released which feature some type of water-resistance, and Samsung is well known for leading the charge. The company is preparing to announce its new series of Galaxy A mid-range devices at CES 2017, and the Samsung Malaysia Facebook page gave us a hint at what may be on the way.

A few other rumors have surfaced regarding these devices, mainly that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) will feature an all-metal body. So it looks that while Samsung has put much focus into its flagship devices, the company is still looking to provide good options in the low to mid-range markets as well.

Other than the new body, a video surfaced that describes the Galaxy A5 to include 3GB of RAM, two 16MP cameras, and an octa-core ARMv8 processor. The devices are expected to be announced next week at CES 2017, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for more information on these devices as it becomes available.

