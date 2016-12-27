LG has announced it will be unveiling the new LG PJ9 wireless speaker which looks to be a unique addition to your home. There are already a few wireless speaker options available on the market, most notably of which is the Sonos lineup of speakers.

The mesmerizing wireless speaker (model PJ9) hovers in place over the accompanying Levitation Station to deliver high-quality audio while also making a lasting impression with its eye-catching design.

However, what makes the PJ9 so special compared to other wireless speaker options is the fact that it levitates. The PJ9 is a 360-degree “omnidirectional speaker” which means that you will be able to listen to your favorite music, regardless of where you’re sitting at in the room.

Other than being able to levitate over its base, the PJ9 also comes with 10 hours of battery before needing to be recharged. When the fun is over, the PJ9 lowers into the base which is used to recharge the speaker. Additionally, this speaker from LG is IPX7 compliant so that you can listen to your favorite music even outside without worrying about something going awry.

LG will be showing off the new LG PJ9 wireless levitating speaker at CES 2017, which kicks off next week.

[PR Newswire]