It was obvious that 2016 belonged to Samsung as the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge came out on top against much of the competition. However, if LG has anything to say about it, 2017 may belong to LG.

After renders leaked showing off what the new LG G6 may look like, a new report suggests LG may be looking to speed up the release schedule for its latest flagship. Back when the LG G5 was announced, the company waited until April before finally releasing the device.

Now, it seems that with Samsung delaying the announcement of the Galaxy S8 until after Mobile World Congress, LG may be capitalizing on the delay. The new report suggests that since LG is ahead of schedule in the manufacturing of the LG G6, the company will be pushing up the release date of the device.

LG has decided to do this in order to beat Samsung to the market with the first big flagship of 2017, with hopes for a different result than what happened with the LG G5. The G6 is expected to feature a design similar to that of the LG V20 , LG Pay, and will be keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack.

[ET News]