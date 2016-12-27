It’s no secret that HTC has struggled with sales of its various devices throughout the course of 2016, and now we have the numbers to back up the claims. According to a new report, not only has HTC struggled with meeting expectations, but ASUS and Acer also missed their targets.

In 2016, ASUS is expected to ship around 20 million devices, despite original expectations aiming for 25 million devices. HTC also is missing projections as the company expected to ship only 10-12 million devices. Finally, Acer is expected to ship less than half of its projected 10 million devices.

There have been some rumblings that HTC won’t be releasing its next flagship in the US, as it looks to set its sights on other markets. However, we’ll have to wait until the Spring of 2017 to see if HTC follows through.

Let us know what you think HTC and the other OEM’s should do as we approach the busiest time of the year for manufacturers.

[DigiTimes]