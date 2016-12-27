Gionee is an up and coming player in China, and although we may not have many chances to use their phones as they’re mostly sticking to their hometown for now, it’s always nice to see what’s cooking over there.

For the newest Gionee M2017, they’ve brought a phone with 7,000mAh worth of juice! That capacity comes from having 2 different 3,500mAh batteries packed inside.

Gionee says this provides enough battery life to drive 27 hours of continuous video playback. Meanwhile, some folks are struggling to get through 24 hours with moderate usage. We can only imagine how long the phone can go under typical usage scenarios.

Beyond that batter life, the phone is also gorgeous. It’s seemingly positioned at folks looking for a status symbol, and although its price tag of around $1,000 is lower than most phones trying to hit this segment, it’s still quite bloated.

That’s especially true when you consider that the rest of the device is rather ordinary for today’s standards. It features a 5.7″ 2K display, 6GB of RAM, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor, dual-rear 13MP/12MP cameras, and it will run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.