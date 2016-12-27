BlackBerry’s upcoming keyboard phone should be quite the looker, but that won’t mean much if availability is slim. Thankfully, it sounds like at least one carrier will opt to pick it up.

Roland Quandt says Verizon will be getting BlackBerry’s next phone, which we know to be made by TCL with the model number BBB-100.

The full details on this thing are still pretty scarce, but an earlier prototype gives us an idea of what we can expect. It appears we’ll be getting an exposed front-facing keyboard in vertical orientation — that’s the BlackBerry way, folks.

