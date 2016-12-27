Dec 27th, 2016

We knew there would be a battle for in-home personal assistants after we saw the release of Google Home and more Amazon Echo devices. Although we don’t know the sales numbers of the Google Home, Amazon has shared that the sales of Amazon Echo devices were “up more than 9x over last year’s holiday season”.

“Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we’re thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result. Despite our best efforts and ramped-up production, we still had trouble keeping them in stock.”

– Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon

In addition to the fact that “millions of Alexa devices” were sold around the world this year, Amazon also shared some awesome pieces of information surrounding the Alexa, Amazon Prime, Mobile shopping, and more. The company shared some of the best sellers in each category, with the TP-Link Smart Plug taking home the top spot in “Smart Home” and the Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band coming as the top seller in “Wearable Technology”.

Holidays with Alexa:

  • Alexa helped mix hundreds of thousands of cocktails this holiday season with Tom Collins and Manhattans being the most requested drinks from skills like The Bartender, Mixologist and DrinkBoy.
  • Chocolate chip and sugar cookies were the favorite recipes from Alexa skills like Food Network and Allrecipes.
  • Home Alone and Elf were the most requested holiday movies with Alexa.
  • Alexa helped play millions of holiday songs this year, and the top songs were Jingle Bells (1999 – Remaster) by Frank Sinatra, All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano.
  • What was Alexa asked to cook? The most popular cooking tips requested on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were turkey, prime rib and chocolate chip cookies.
  • Who played the most holiday music with Alexa? Customers in Seattle, New York and Chicago asked “Alexa, play holiday music” more than any other city in the U.S.
  • Who turned on Christmas Lights the most with Alexa? Customers in Seattle, San Diego and New York asked, “Alexa, turn on Christmas lights” more than any other city in the U.S.

Did you pick up an Amazon Echo device for yourself or someone special for the holidays? Or did you opt for Google Home and saved yourself a few bucks? Let us know in the comments below.

[Amazon]
