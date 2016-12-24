Continuing in our newest new holiday tradition — Phandroid’s 2016 Holiday Gift Guide — Today we’re taking a look at some last minute gifts. We have all been in that situation in which you haven’t found a gift for everyone yet and finding the right present might be a struggle. That’s why we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of some possible choices. With a few days left until Christmas, the pressure is on to find those last minute gifts and all of the products are eligible for Amazon Prime which will arrive just in time for Christmas.

Don’t forget: We’re giving away one of the featured items from this list! Full details can be found at the bottom of this post.

The Amazon Echo Dot is your own virtual assistant that can be integrated into your life – offering a lot of features built into a small form factor. It performs tasks such as playing your favourite music, requesting an Uber ride or even give you information on your schedule for the day – the list goes on!

The Echo Dot has a sleek and compact design that will be a convenient addition to any room in the house. It has a built in speaker and is capable of controlling your smart home devices, all from your voice. As you continue to use the Amazon Echo Dot it will become smarter and will adapt to your speech patterns, vocabulary, and personal preferences. This is a great gift for anyone out there and is definitely a great Smart Home product.

This battery bank has it all. It has a massive 26800mAh capacity which can charge most phones over seven times as well as tablets at least two times. Like many of Anker’s products, it has High-Speed Charging with three USB ports which allow you to charge multiple devices at once. Something unique about this product is that is has a dual Micro-USB charging method which allows the Power Bank to be charged twice as fast, only taking around six hours.

Feeling generous? The Xbox One S is on sale currently for $249.99 which also includes a copy of Battlefield 1 to go with it. The new Xbox One S is slimmer, includes a built-in power supply and is the only console with a UHD Blu-ray drive for 4k movie playback. You can play over 100 of its console exclusives and have direct access to a growing library of Xbox games. It is physically more attractive, has a myriad of new features and offers a smoother, more responsive experience.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for an avid gamer then the Kingston HyperX Cloud’s are a great option. They are a pair of over-ear gaming headphones in which they offer superior sound quality and are extremely comfortable. These are made for long gaming sessions which means there will be no issues with comfort as these headphones come equipped with HyperX’s signature memory foam padding. There is an adjustable slider on the headphones to swiftly control the volume and the built-in noise-cancellation microphone has to ability to be quickly muted by just simply flipping it vertically

There is an adjustable slider on the headphones to swiftly control the volume and the built-in noise-cancellation microphone has to ability to be quickly muted by just simply flipping it vertically against the head. Overall the HyperX Cloud Stingers are a solid pair of headphones that offer high-quality sound and are compatible across different platforms which is convenient.

The Go Pro Hero 5 Black is the most powerful and easy-to-use GoPro ever, thanks to its 4K video, voice control, one-button simplicity, touch display and waterproof design. It has inbuilt stabilization meaning footage shot on the Hero 5 will come out smooth and paired with its 4k video this makes for a great action camera.

As this is a GoPro it means you have a vast choice of accessories to choose from for various different activities which makes it that much more convenient. If you want the best of the best when it comes to action cameras – the GoPro Hero 5 Black is for you!

The Misfit Ray should be your go-to fitness tracker if you’re looking for something stylish and minimal. It has a small form factor and offers simple tracking which includes the amount of steps taken, calories burned, and even your sleep quality.

Set up is a breeze and the replaceable battery is supposed to last a full 6 months. The mobile application is simple and has a clean user interface, making your daily stats easy to read. It also includes a vibration motor that alerts you of incoming calls, and/or text messages.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is a solid choice when it comes to buying a fitness tracker. It has all the necessary features you would need and the main difference is its sizeable display which shows the time and fitness data that is definitely bright enough to be viewed outside. The Charge 2 has everything you would need and its tracking capability is phenomenal and using the Fitbit app just makes it that much better. It has interchangeable bands to fit your liking and I found it to be very comfortable to wear.

Additionally, you can get it to track your sleep and also wake you up with a silent alarm feature. Overall if you are looking for a fitness tracker that is extremely accurate and you do not care too much about GPS and water resistance then this is the best tracker you can buy and will be a great gift.

As thin as just two credit cards, Tile Slim easily slides into your wallet, purse or even pocket. Essentially it’s a product that allows you to keep track of your belongings, which means if you ever lose anything you can accurately locate the whereabouts of your items using Tile’s app on your smartphone.

The app has a clean user interface and it automatically records the last time and place it saw your item which means if anything does get lost then tracing it back is even easier. Locating your lost items is now easier than ever with the Tile Slim!

If you have a music lover in the family then the Anker SoundCore would make for a great gift. This particular Bluetooth speaker is extremely loud and packs a lot of bass into its somewhat portable size. It also has an incredible battery life which lasts for 24 hours of playback time which means this will easily last an avid music listener a whole week.

If you cannot come up with anything to gift for your loved ones then there’s always Gift Cards to help you out with that. Amazon is providing you with the option to purchase a Gift Card with a specific value of your choice to send to someone in a form of a greeting card which is included.

The Gift Card is affixed inside a blank greeting card with a separate mailing envelope. If you do order the Gift Card you have to option to choose free one-day shipping which will arrive just in time!

Giveaway: Amazon Echo Dot

Our giveaway continues with another great holiday gift item! Today, a lucky reader will be receiving an Amazon Echo Dot. To enter, all you have to do is hit the link above, follow the instructions and you’ll be entered for a chance to win! The Amazon Echo Dot is your own virtual assistant that can be integrated into your life – offering a lot of features built into a small form factor and is a great product for your Smart Home.

The giveaway will run for a full 7 days. After that, 1 winner will be selected and notified by Amazon. You can also follow us at the usual social media pages to get notified when new giveaways go live. Good luck!