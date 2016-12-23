The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was easily the Biggest Fail of the year. We’ve been wondering how Samsung will recover and replace the device. If a new rumor is true, they could replace the Note with the Samsung Galaxy S8. A new rumor suggests Samsung will have two models this year, but it’s not what you think.

Instead of regular and “Edge” models, Samsung will have 5-inch and 6-inch “Plus” models. The Note 7 had a slightly smaller 5.7-inch display, but the devices are said to be about the same size. Both models will have the curved display that we saw on the Note 7. There have been a ton of different reports about the Galaxy S8, but this one would make a lot of sense. Samsung would have a phablet to replace the Note 7 and it wouldn’t have the tarnished “Note” name.

Would you be interested in a Galaxy S8 Plus? Do you still want a stylus with your phablet?

[via SamMobile]