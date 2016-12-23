Dec 23rd, 2016

Pokemon GO’s holiday events are always jam packed with goodies and a great way for developer Niantic to give back to the community. For some, it’s the perfect reason to dive back into the game and get playing again.

Not too long ago, GO’s Halloween event saw an increase in ghost type Pokemon and bonus candies, then for Thanksgiving, it was all about double XP and an increase of Pokemon of all types. So what does Niantic have planned for their year-end holiday event?

After introducing Generation 2 baby Pokemon last week, starting this Sunday, December 25th through January 3rd, they’re officially increasing your chances of adding one to your Pokedex. Here’s how:

  • PokeStops will see an increase in the amount of eggs given out
  • PokeStops will now give free, 1-time use egg incubators (one per day)
  • Chances of eggs hatching baby Pokemon have been increased (Togepi, Pichu, and the others)
  • Bonus: Increased chances of finding holiday Pikachu (with the Santa hat)

But that’s not all…

From the afternoon of December 30th through January 8th, all the starter Pokemon evolutions will show up more frequently on the map, making it easier than ever to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur; Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard; as well as Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise. If you’d like to increase your chances further, Lure Modules during this time will be increased from 30 to a full 60 minutes.

Have a holly, jolly Christmas, everyone!

[Pokemon GO Team]
