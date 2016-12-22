Back in November, it was revealed that Xiaomi might release a white version of its bezel-less ceramic phone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX. Now a leaked image from China showcases what the phone looks like in white. That stunning ceramic back looks amazing with the almost bezel-less front, but unfortunately, it’s not quite available just yet.

A screenshot of Xiaomi’s storefront in China shows that the device is listed as going on sale soon, but there have been no announcements from Xiaomi about the white variant.

A quick refresher on this device’s specs, it features:

6.4″ Full HD display

Quad-core Snapdragon 821

4GB of RAM

128GB of storage

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

16MP rear camera

4,400mAh battery

Not bad for one of the most unique-looking phones released in 2016. Are you interested in the black or white version of the Mi MIX if it is brought to the States?