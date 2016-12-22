According to TV commercials, the Pixel is available “only on Verizon,” but we know that’s not true. The Pixel and Pixel XL are compatible with all four major US carriers. T-Mobile has tried to make this clear with promotions, and now it looks like Sprint is trying to do the same thing.

A Sprint customer on Reddit was told about a credit for activating a Pixel on Sprint’s network. The promotion is not advertised, but several customers received emails about it. The offer is only valid in stores and you will have to ask about it. It does work for existing accounts, but only if your Pixel has not already been activated. And you can’t activate an old phone and then re-activate the Pixel.

It’s great to see other networks push the Pixel. Google’s deal with Verizon has created a lot of uncertainty about where you can bring the phone. Hopefully, more people see that the Pixel has wide compatibility. What network are you on with your Pixel?