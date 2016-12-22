I grew up in the early 90s, which was a fun time for simulation games. Between Transport Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon, I was a regular magnate at running businesses. Transport Tycoon has been available on Android for some time now, but Atari has finally released RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for Android, which brings the classic gameplay of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 to the mobile OS.

While playing the game normally and completing the scenarios can be quite fun, there’s nothing quite so fun as building a death coaster that makes everyone hurl and charging $10 to use the bathroom. It’s crazy, insane, and it actually works to generate a lot of revenue for your park.

If you want to check it out it’ll set you back $5.99 and it does have in-app purchases. However, those in-app purchases are for the expansion packs for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 including Wacky Worlds and Time Twister. Additionally, a Toolkit DLC is available that brings new editing tools and allows you to import/export parks from the original PC version.