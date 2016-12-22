OnePlus has started pushing one of the latest updates to owners of the OnePlus 2 with OxygenOS 3.5.5. This update is one of the largest to ever come to the OnePlus 2 and adds a slew of new apps and features, in addition to the various bug fixes and optimizations.

What’s New:

Enabled VoLTE functionality for select carriers

Added App Lock

Added Battery Saving Mode ( Settings > Battery > More )

Added Gaming Mode ( Settings > Developer Options )

Added Additional Options for the Alert Slider.

Redesign of the Volume Adjustment Bar

Shelf Optimizations

Updated OxygenOS UI

Updated Interface and UI of the Clock app

Updated Android Security Patch Level to 1/12/16

Increased System Stability

General Bug Fixes

This new software includes the updated OxygenOS UI for the OnePlus 2, and the company wants your opinion on the changes. You can head over to the link here and let OnePlus know what you think about the changes. Additionally, if you want to leave any more feedback about OxygenOS 3.5.5, you can do so by visiting the link here.

As with most OxygenOS updates, OnePlus is rolling this version out in increments, meaning that a handful of users will get the update today, with more users getting the update in the coming days. If you’ve received the update, give us a heads up and let us know what you think about the latest version of OxygenOS.

[OnePlus Forums]