Dec 22nd, 2016

Even if the LG’s plans for their premium flagships didn’t exactly pan out this year (the LG G5 wasn’t well received, and there are still more people using defective Galaxy Note 7s than the LG V20) the company’s real bread and butter comes from their mid-range and low-end handsets.

Giving us a preview of what they plan to show off at January’s Consumer Electronics Show — in which Phandroid will be in attendance — LG has announced 5 new smartphones that are sure to appeal to budget conscious consumers. To be fair, 4 of them are updated versions of their K Series line, with the K10 being the highest-end model of that bunch.

There’s also a brand new LG Stylus 3, which carries a nicely sized 3,200mAh battery. Like the K10, both of these mid-range devices feature MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processors and come out of the box running Android 7.0 Nougat. It will be interesting to see who well these perform in day-to-day use. All in all, there’s really nothing to write home about here, so we’ll just post the basic specs for you to skim over.

LG K10 specs

  • Chipset: MT6750 1.5 GHz Octa-Core
  • Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)
  • Camera: Front 5MP (Wide) / Rear 13MP (Standard)
  • Battery: 2,800mAh (removable)
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 7.9mm
  • Weight: 142g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
  • Color: Black / Titan / Gold
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner

LG K8 specs

  • Chipset: MSM8917 1.4 Quad-Core
  • Display: 5.0-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)
  • Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 13MP
  • Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Size: 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.09mm
  • Weight: 142g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC
  • Color: Silver / Titan / Dark Blue / Gold

LG K4 specs

  • Chipset: MSM8909 1.1GHz Quad-Core
  • Display: 5.0-inch FWVGA In-cell Touch (854 x 480 / 196ppi)
  • Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 5MP
  • Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)
  • Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Size: 144.76 x 72.6 x 7.9mm
  • Weight: 135g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0 Type B
  • Color: Titan / Black

LG K3 specs

  • Chipset: MSM8909 1.1GHz Quad-Core
  • Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA On-cell Touch (854 x 480 / 218ppi)
  • Camera: Front 2MP / Rear 5MP
  • Battery: 2,100mAh (removable)
  • Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Size: 133.9 x 69.75 x 9.44mm
  • Weight: 132g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0 Type B
  • Color: Black

LG Stylus 3 specs

  • Chipset: MT6750 1.5GHz Octa-Core
  • Display: 5.7-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 258ppi)
  • Camera: Front 8MP / Rear 13MP
  • Battery: 3,200mAh (removable)
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Size: 155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4mm
  • Weight: 149g
  • Network: LTE / 3G / 2G
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B
  • Color: Metallic Titan / Pink Gold
  • Other: Stylus Pen / FM Radio / Fingerprint Scanner
