Even if the LG’s plans for their premium flagships didn’t exactly pan out this year (the LG G5 wasn’t well received, and there are still more people using defective Galaxy Note 7s than the LG V20 ) the company’s real bread and butter comes from their mid-range and low-end handsets.

Giving us a preview of what they plan to show off at January’s Consumer Electronics Show — in which Phandroid will be in attendance — LG has announced 5 new smartphones that are sure to appeal to budget conscious consumers. To be fair, 4 of them are updated versions of their K Series line, with the K10 being the highest-end model of that bunch.

There’s also a brand new LG Stylus 3, which carries a nicely sized 3,200mAh battery. Like the K10, both of these mid-range devices feature MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processors and come out of the box running Android 7.0 Nougat. It will be interesting to see who well these perform in day-to-day use. All in all, there’s really nothing to write home about here, so we’ll just post the basic specs for you to skim over.

LG K10 specs

Chipset: MT6750 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)

Camera: Front 5MP (Wide) / Rear 13MP (Standard)

Battery: 2,800mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 7.9mm

Weight: 142g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC

Color: Black / Titan / Gold

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

LG K8 specs

Chipset: MSM8917 1.4 Quad-Core

Display: 5.0-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 294ppi)

Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 13MP

Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.09mm

Weight: 142g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 Type B / NFC

Color: Silver / Titan / Dark Blue / Gold

LG K4 specs

Chipset: MSM8909 1.1GHz Quad-Core

Display: 5.0-inch FWVGA In-cell Touch (854 x 480 / 196ppi)

Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 5MP

Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Size: 144.76 x 72.6 x 7.9mm

Weight: 135g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0 Type B

Color: Titan / Black

LG K3 specs

Chipset: MSM8909 1.1GHz Quad-Core

Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA On-cell Touch (854 x 480 / 218ppi)

Camera: Front 2MP / Rear 5MP

Battery: 2,100mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Size: 133.9 x 69.75 x 9.44mm

Weight: 132g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0 Type B

Color: Black

LG Stylus 3 specs